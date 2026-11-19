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Hundreds turned out for Wednesday’s 25th annual Fishtown Spelling Bee, where fifth grader Henry Callahan from Adaire Elementary won first place in his age bracket.

His winning word: emphasize.

As his friends chanted, “Henry, Henry, Henry,” Callahan raced through the gym before sliding soccer-style to his knees.

“It was fun. I got to cheer on my friends, and I’m just happy that I won,” he said, adding, “So I’m ready to emphasize my win.”

The hours-long event saw the triumph of victory and the disappointment of defeat. Hosted by Fishtown Neighbors Association and sponsored by Penn Treaty Special Services District, the bee drew students in first through eighth grades from all over the city.

Fishtown parent and local attorney AJ Thomson, the spelling bee host, encouraged students to embrace the day’s chaos, leave parents in the seats and remain focused on their education.

“If you study hard, you can do whatever you want,” Thomson said.

Many participants were from Fishtown schools, including Adaire Elementary, St. Laurentis Catholic School and LaSalle Academy. Before the competition, they ate pizza and danced through the gym as a DJ played the “Macarena” and “Cha Cha Slide.”