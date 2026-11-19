25th annual Fishtown Spelling Bee draws hundreds
The educational event has become a beloved tradition in Philadelphia over a quarter century.
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Hundreds turned out for Wednesday’s 25th annual Fishtown Spelling Bee, where fifth grader Henry Callahan from Adaire Elementary won first place in his age bracket.
His winning word: emphasize.
As his friends chanted, “Henry, Henry, Henry,” Callahan raced through the gym before sliding soccer-style to his knees.
“It was fun. I got to cheer on my friends, and I’m just happy that I won,” he said, adding, “So I’m ready to emphasize my win.”
The hours-long event saw the triumph of victory and the disappointment of defeat. Hosted by Fishtown Neighbors Association and sponsored by Penn Treaty Special Services District, the bee drew students in first through eighth grades from all over the city.
Fishtown parent and local attorney AJ Thomson, the spelling bee host, encouraged students to embrace the day’s chaos, leave parents in the seats and remain focused on their education.
“If you study hard, you can do whatever you want,” Thomson said.
Many participants were from Fishtown schools, including Adaire Elementary, St. Laurentis Catholic School and LaSalle Academy. Before the competition, they ate pizza and danced through the gym as a DJ played the “Macarena” and “Cha Cha Slide.”
The fun atmosphere set the tone for students to enjoy the experience, whether they were eliminated early and consoled by parents outside, or hoisting a giant trophy in victory.
Mayor Cherelle Parker opened the event, saying she hoped participants would perform better than she did when she went viral last year for misspelling “Eagles.” The mayor’s version was “E-L-G-S-E-S,” shouted at a rally for the football team.
To this day, Parker said she hasn’t lived down the “super-duper big mistake” on a word much easier than those on the seventh- and eighth-grade spelling bee list, such as “archaic,” “deficiency” and “discernible.”
“I said, this is the best place to come to get some help,” Parker said, and led the crowd in correctly shouting, “E-A-G-L-E-S.”
“I’m here because you rock, you are our future, and Fishtown rocks,” she said.
As in any competition, the element of surprise made the spelling bee exciting, and Henry Callahan said his win proved that “anything could happen.”
His father, Quinn Callahan, agreed the first-place finish barely stood a chance. His son was reluctant to attend this year’s event after participating in the last few. But his parents encouraged him, and his eventual victory became a lesson in what Quinn Callahan called “sticktoitiveness.”
He added that he loves the tradition and community pride the event has fostered over the years. “It’s a great addition to the neighborhood.”
With the 25th spelling bee in the books, Fishtown residents now look forward to the next big community event: a March Madness-style academic competition in the spring.
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