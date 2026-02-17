Philadelphia school officials defend proposed school closures at a crowded City Council meeting

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Almost a hundred Philadelphians are attending a City Council meeting Tuesday, where Philadelphia School District officials are defending their proposal to close 20 schools. Council members are grilling district officials about their plans and the impact it would have on the students.

District officials cite underutilized buildings, lack of resources as reasons for proposed closures

Reginald L. Streater, president of the Board of Education, said that the “chronic underfunding” of Philadelphia schools has led to insufficient resources and delayed student success.

“If the district were fully funded, we could prioritize our investments in improving academic success for our students while simultaneously modernizing facilities, addressing safety concerns and ensuring schools are fully staffed,” Streater said. “Instead, we must make strategic, and often painful, choices because the pie is simply not big enough.”

The average building in the district is 73 years old, Streater said. He said the schools face underenrollment, with more than one-third of families enrolling their children in charter schools, leaving 35% of buildings underutilized.

Streater reaffirmed that community engagement has been a consistent and essential part of the process. He said he attended eight community meetings hosted by the district, listening to concerns of the “village.”

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington said that when it comes to the proposed school closure plan, “we won’t make good be the enemy of perfect.”

“There is no such thing as a perfect Facilities Master Plan,” Watlington said.

No big city school district in the nation has made more progress in academic recovery post-pandemic than Philadelphia, according to Watlington. He said he wants to better allocate resources to sustain this improvement and to accelerate high-quality education.

Like his colleague, Watlington reiterated the significant role of community feedback in the planning process.

He noted that the survey has had one of the most diverse response rates since he came to the district. About a third of the family respondents were from households with English-language learners and represented every city zip code, he said.

“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reduce the number of schools in our city that have poor or unsatisfactory ratings from 85 schools to zero,” Watlington said. “Once in a lifetime opportunity, I do not believe we’ll get this opportunity again.”