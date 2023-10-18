2 more suspects arrested in killing of Philly officer at airport garage

City officials will announce two more arrests in the murder of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez, WHYY News has learned. Mendez was shot to death in the parking garage at Philadelphia International Airport last week.

Mendez and fellow officer Raul Ortiz were arriving to work at 11 p.m. last Thursday when they found several people breaking into a car inside the airport’s parking garage. Mendez was shot during a confrontation with the alleged suspects and Ortiz was wounded and treated at the hospital.

A stolen SUV allegedly used in the incident was found burned in New Jersey the next day. That vehicle has been brought back to Philadelphia for processing. Police believe that SUV was used to drop off an 18 year-old who was shot during the gunfight with police at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. He was later pronounced dead.

Early Monday, 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, of Camden County, was taken into custody in Cherry Hill. Police officials said Mendez’s handcuffs were used during the arrest.