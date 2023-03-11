The first group of Philadelphia’s new public safety enforcement officers are ready to hit the streets to supplement police officers.

More than a dozen of the new workers took the oath of office at City Hall and were given their shiny new badges, pinned on by their significant others at the ceremony Friday morning.

They’re part of 125 civilians who will take over jobs that had been exclusively done by police officers. This group will handle everything from directing traffic to writing tickets and ordering abandoned vehicles removed from city streets.

Rosie Harris was a school crossing guard and took the training to become part of the first group of officers. “During my training I learned how to write tickets and perform traffic enforcement, I also learned vital communications skills dealing with the public,” Harris said. “I believe the public safety enforcement officers are needed now more than ever.”