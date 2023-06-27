Donate

Potty poll: Help name Philadelphia’s new public restrooms

The city of Philadelphia is taking on a public restroom shortage by asking for the public's help.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 27, 2023
Portable toilet

The 'potty poll' gives you the chance to weigh in on the name of Philadelphia's pilot program. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia is taking on a public restroom shortage by asking for the public’s help.

The “potty poll” gives you the chance to weigh in on the name of Philadelphia’s pilot program.

Choices include Phlush, Philly Loo, and Philly Public Restroom.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The city says, “We selected the ‘Portland Loo’ as the stand-alone restroom model for this pilot. The Portland Loo has been installed in over 20 cities, including Hoboken where Public Health staff visited to learn more about the operations of the Loo. The Portland Loo model is known for being durable, easy to clean, and having crime-prevention design features like graffiti-proof wall panels. The unit is ADA accessible, and it can fit a bicycle, a stroller, or two adults and a child.”

But the city admits – “As Philadelphians, we take pride in everything we do, including installing bathrooms. But they’ll never be OURS with a name like ‘Portland Loo.’ So we need your help naming them!”

The public bathrooms will be placed in six neighborhoods with the first location at 15th and Arch streets; other locations are yet to be determined.

Voting closes on Thursday. Click here to vote.

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate