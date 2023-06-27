Potty poll: Help name Philadelphia’s new public restrooms

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The city of Philadelphia is taking on a public restroom shortage by asking for the public’s help.

The “potty poll” gives you the chance to weigh in on the name of Philadelphia’s pilot program.

Choices include Phlush, Philly Loo, and Philly Public Restroom.

Hey, Philly! @PHLPublicHealth needs your vote to name the City’s public restrooms! The restrooms will be installed in different neighborhoods over five years. What do you think they should be named? Voting closes Thursday, June 29 at 5pm! 🗳️https://t.co/siQDMahQIr pic.twitter.com/R2qZgqScCn — PHL’s Department of Planning & Development (@PHLPlanDevelop) June 26, 2023

The city says, “We selected the ‘Portland Loo’ as the stand-alone restroom model for this pilot. The Portland Loo has been installed in over 20 cities, including Hoboken where Public Health staff visited to learn more about the operations of the Loo. The Portland Loo model is known for being durable, easy to clean, and having crime-prevention design features like graffiti-proof wall panels. The unit is ADA accessible, and it can fit a bicycle, a stroller, or two adults and a child.”

But the city admits – “As Philadelphians, we take pride in everything we do, including installing bathrooms. But they’ll never be OURS with a name like ‘Portland Loo.’ So we need your help naming them!”

The public bathrooms will be placed in six neighborhoods with the first location at 15th and Arch streets; other locations are yet to be determined.

Voting closes on Thursday. Click here to vote.