32 protesters arrested for blocking traffic on I-76 in Philly; Spring Garden Street Bridge closed
The group, with Jewish Voice for Peace, could be seen hanging banners that read "Let Gaza Live" and "Ceasefire Now."
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
More than 30 protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza were arrested for blocking traffic on the westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway in Center City Philadelphia.
Police say it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday as the group of about 150 people with Jewish Voice for Peace started gathering on the Spring Garden Street Bridge, hanging banners that read “Let Gaza Live” and “Ceasefire Now.”
At some point, police say protesters, who were in cars below the overpass, got out of their vehicles and shut down the westbound lanes of I-76.
Chopper 6 was overhead as Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police swarmed the group.
According to Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford, 32 people were arrested and will be cited for being on the highway.
The Schuylkill Expressway is now back open but the Spring Garden Street Bridge remains closed.
Drivers in the area should expect delays.
