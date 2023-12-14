32 protesters arrested for blocking traffic on I-76 in Philly; Spring Garden Street Bridge closed

At some point, police say protesters, who were in cars below the overpass, got out of their vehicles and shut down the westbound lanes of I-76.

Chopper 6 was overhead as Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania State Police swarmed the group.

According to Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford, 32 people were arrested and will be cited for being on the highway.

The Schuylkill Expressway is now back open but the Spring Garden Street Bridge remains closed.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.