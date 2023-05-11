Woman charged in connection with Philadelphia prison break; 2 prisoners remain at large

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Police have charged a woman in connection with the prison break earlier this week in Philadelphia.

Charges against 21-year-old Xianni Stalling of North Philadelphia include felony escape, hindering apprehension, and conspiracy.

According to Philadelphia police, there is evidence of communication between Stalling and one of the escaped inmates, and investigators believe she aided in the escape.

The two prisoners who broke out, 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant, remain on the loose.

Hurst was charged with four murders in Philadelphia, including the killing of Rodney Hargrove, who was shot dead an hour after his release from the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility.

Grant was being held on narcotics and gun violations.

Authorities say they cut a hole in a fence at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center (P.I.C.C) around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The prison didn’t become aware the inmates were missing until 3 p.m. Monday, according to Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney.

The U.S. Marshals and Philadelphia police have a combined reward of $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest of each escaped inmate.

Officials say if you see either of the inmates or know of their whereabouts, call the police tip line at 215-546-TIPS or call 911 immediately.

Missed headcounts

Carney says there were three headcounts which took place at 11 p.m. Sunday, 3 a.m. Monday, and 7 a.m. Monday before learning of the escape.

It’s still unclear how the missing inmates went under the radar.

Action News asked Carney if she believed someone on her staff aided in the escape or if it was a case of negligence.

She responded by saying we would have to wait for an official investigation.