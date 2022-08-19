Philly launches primary care finder tool to help connect residents to free and low-cost providers

About one in six Philadelphians does not have a regular primary care provider for their health needs, according to a 2018 report. They’re more likely to be young, male, low-income, and uninsured.

“That means that hundreds of thousands of people in a city with some of the finest medical institutions in the country are not getting care for chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the city’s health commissioner. “They’re not getting screenings for cancer, diabetes, and other problems that could be treated early to prevent complications later.”

The new web-based finder tool includes information for 57 health centers, a majority of which are federally qualified health centers. The site can be viewed in nine languages.

Users can search for providers by an address, or a language spoken at a health center. People can also filter their searches by age group, wait time, testing and imaging needs, and by type of primary or specialty care service.

“And these services are open to everyone, regardless of their condition, age, insurance or financial status,” said Natalie Levkovich, CEO of the Health Federation of Philadelphia.