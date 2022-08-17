Philadelphia’s monkeypox vaccine supply tightens amid concerns over virus

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that the city’s monkeypox vaccine allotment is being significantly reduced.

The city was supposed to receive more than 3,600 vials, but will instead receive just over 700 after the FDA announced a strategy to conserve vaccine doses.

That means — for the foreseeable, the only way anyone is getting the vaccine is if you’ve had proven exposure.

“We have thousands of people who are at risk that should be vaccinated preventively before they get exposed,” said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the Philadelphia Health Commissioner.

Dr. Bettigole says this couldn’t have happened at a more critical time with monkeypox cases in the city climbing rapidly.

“We have an increase in cases of about 50% per week,” said Dr. Bettigole.

As of now, the health department estimates the number of people considered high risk in the city stands at 12,000.

To get the most out of the vaccine, Dr. Bettigole says they’ll be cutting the doses to just 1/5th of the normal amount through what’s called an “intradermal strategy.”

“This is giving the vaccine into the layers of the skin rather than through the layers of the skin. Because of the immune cells in the skin itself, the skin actually helps defend our bodies in this way. It can have similar efficacy with a vaccine even though it’s a smaller dose,” said Dr. Bettigole.