More monkeypox vaccine on the way to Philadelphia

Philadelphia is now set to receive 3,300 additional monkeypox vaccine doses, after it was announced last week the city’s shipment would be reduced to about 700.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health says 3,305 JYNNEOS vaccine vials have been allocated by the CDC to Philadelphia. That’s in addition to the 720 announced last week.

According to a release, vaccines will be distributed in three phases between Aug. 22 and Sep. 30 with the department getting about 1,100 shots in each shipment. The second portion will be ordered once 85% of the doses have been administered.

In a release, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said she is “deeply grateful to our federal partners for this additional allocation of vaccine, which is so greatly needed in Philadelphia right now.”

She went on to note that “coupled with the shift to the dose conserving intradermal approach, this gives us the opportunity to vaccinate far more Philadelphians at high risk of infection and hopefully to prevent the outbreak from spreading further.”