The monkeypox outbreak in Philadelphia has grown to 82 cases, but more vaccines are on the way, according to city health officials.

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health launched a public digital dashboard Monday with the latest monkeypox case counts and vaccine availability. The local outbreak is part of a global public health emergency, with non-endemic outbreaks occurring in 72 countries.

In a news release, city health officials said the new dashboard is intended to “provide transparency and easier access into the number of Philadelphia residents that are considered to have monkeypox.”

Case counts will be updated every Monday on the city health department’s website.

Anyone can contract monkeypox, which can cause flu-like symptoms, lesions, or a rash. The current global outbreak has disproportionately affected men who have sex with men.

The city’s new dashboard provides a look at vaccine availability, which has so far remained limited.