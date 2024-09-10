Here’s where you can watch the Harris-Trump presidential debate in Philly
Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan watch parties are all on the table.
What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.
All eyes are on Philadelphia, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump slated to debate each other for the first time in the 2024 presidential campaign.
The debate, hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, will kick off at 9 p.m.
Though the event is closed to the public, many local and state leaders plan to host events to watch the debate unfold in real-time.
Here are some watch parties that will take place in Philly (note: some may require an RSVP).
Nonpartisan gathering at City Tap House
100 N. 18th St.
Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan civic leadership group, will join the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Citizen and the Young Professionals Council to host a debate watch party at City Tap House, where attendees can compete for prizes and learn how to get civically involved. One free drink is included with each RSVP and light snacks will be available. Admission is free.
Dialogue at the Hilton
4200 City Ave.
Philadelphia Legislative Black Caucus members, led by Lisa Rhodes, will host state House Speaker Joanna McClinton, state Sen. Vincent Hughes and state Rep. Anthony Bellmon, among others, for their second presidential debate watch party.
The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, featuring dialogue and information sessions in between debate breaks. The event is open to the public, but you must RSVP to attend.
Outdoor watch party in West Philly
4862-70 Parkside Ave.
The Container Village Association will host a watch party at its outdoor market, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers expect 200 people to attend. The party will include a live debate viewing, a political feud game, a political scavenger hunt and mock voting. Philadelphia City Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore-Richardson are also invited guests.
Belmont Mansion panel and watch party
Belmont Mansion Drive
The Black Women’s Leadership Council and Women Connected will host a Connecting Dots panel discussion and presidential debate watch party at the Belmont Mansion. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the program will begin at 6:45 p.m. Philadelphia City Commissioner Omar Sabir will be a special guest.
Philly Young Republicans watch party
433 Chestnut St.
The Philadelphia Young Republicans will host a debate watch party at Kimpton Hotel Monaco’s Lafayette South Room. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. and Fox Nation will broadcast live with special guests, including former U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R., Utah), conservative TV personality Rachel Campos-Duffy, TV host and author Pete Hegseth and commentator Brian Brenberg. Food will be provided and there will be a cash bar.
Herstorical debate watch party
129 S. 30th St.
The PA Black Coalition for Harris will host a HERstorical debate watch party.
Organizers include PA Black Women for Harris, PA Black Men for Harris, Step, Stomp & Stroll Community Action Group and the Federation of Democratic Women. Due to an overwhelming response, the watch party was relocated to the Post restaurant at Cira Green.
Mayor Parker’s watch party at the Dell Music Center
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, PA Dems Chairman Sen. Sharif Street and Philadelphia Democratic Party Chairman Bob Brady will be hosting a debate watch party that doubles as a Harris-Walz rally. Doors will open at 7 p.m., and the rally will begin at 8 p.m. Music, special guests and giveaways are expected.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.