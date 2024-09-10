Here’s where you can watch the Harris-Trump presidential debate in Philly

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

All eyes are on Philadelphia, with Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump slated to debate each other for the first time in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The debate, hosted by ABC News at Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center, will kick off at 9 p.m.

Though the event is closed to the public, many local and state leaders plan to host events to watch the debate unfold in real-time.

Here are some watch parties that will take place in Philly (note: some may require an RSVP).

Nonpartisan gathering at City Tap House

100 N. 18th St.

Committee of Seventy, a nonpartisan civic leadership group, will join the League of Women Voters of Philadelphia, Philadelphia Citizen and the Young Professionals Council to host a debate watch party at City Tap House, where attendees can compete for prizes and learn how to get civically involved. One free drink is included with each RSVP and light snacks will be available. Admission is free.

Dialogue at the Hilton

4200 City Ave.

Philadelphia Legislative Black Caucus members, led by Lisa Rhodes, will host state House Speaker Joanna McClinton, state Sen. Vincent Hughes and state Rep. Anthony Bellmon, among others, for their second presidential debate watch party.

The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue, featuring dialogue and information sessions in between debate breaks. The event is open to the public, but you must RSVP to attend.

Outdoor watch party in West Philly

4862-70 Parkside Ave.

The Container Village Association will host a watch party at its outdoor market, with festivities starting at 6:30 p.m. Organizers expect 200 people to attend. The party will include a live debate viewing, a political feud game, a political scavenger hunt and mock voting. Philadelphia City Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore-Richardson are also invited guests.