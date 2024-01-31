Philly police officer wounded after bullet ricochets off ballistic vest while serving warrant

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Philadelphia police officer was shot early Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of King Place in North Philadelphia.

Police say the officer was serving a search warrant with the narcotics unit when they were fired on.

The team was serving seven warrants, according to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel said the officer was struck in his ballistic vest which then ricocheted, wounding his hand.

The officer was injured in his right hand and taken to Jefferson Hospital.

“It could have been much worse,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “Our police officers are on the front lines of our city every day and every night, putting their lives on the line.”

Bethel noted that officers did not fire back and retreated out of the house.