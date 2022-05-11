Man shot by Philadelphia police officer inside 39th District building
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A man was shot by Philadelphia police inside the 39th District Building after allegedly lunging at an officer with a screwdriver.
It happened around 9:19 a.m. Wednesday at the building in Hunting Park.
Police say the suspect was trying to communicate with an officer, but the officer couldn’t hear the man who was wearing a mask.
The officer opened the protective glass and that’s when the suspect lunged with that screwdriver, officials say.
There was a struggle and a second officer joined the fray. Police say that’s when one of the officers, a 7-year veteran of the force, shot the suspect in the torso.
There was no word on the suspect’s condition.