Philadelphia police officer shot in city’s Kensington neighborhood
This story originally appeared on 6abc
A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot on Tuesday night.
It happened around 10 p.m. on the 1400 block of North Leithgow Street in the city’s Kensington section.
Sources tell Action News the officer was shot in the shoulder while responding to a robbery call.
The officer, identified as a six-year veteran of the force, was taken to Temple University Hospital and place in stable condition.
Action News has learned that a suspect was also shot during the incident.
Further details surrounding the shooting have not been released.
A second police officer was injured in a crash
This is a developing story.
