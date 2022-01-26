Philadelphia police officer dragged 5 blocks by stolen SUV

A police officer was recovering after he was dragged about five blocks by the driver of what turned out to be a stolen SUV, authorities said.

Officers had stopped the vehicle on Tuesday night for several traffic violations when they saw what they believed was a gun, police said.

“The male was reaching for the gun. Even though the police officer was telling him to just show his hands, don’t reach for what appeared to be the gun, and he reached for the gun very quickly,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.