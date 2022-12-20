Police charge 8 in Cobbs Creek mass shooting

Authorities have issued arrest warrants for eight people involved in a wide-reaching scheme to buy guns for gang activities in Philadelphia, including at least one mass shooting.

Authorities say members of multiple groups have bought guns and given them to people who could not legally own them, which were used for crimes.

The Gun Violence Task Force of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the state Attorney General’s office spent months investigating the shootings, including a mass shooting on July 4, 2021 at a community barbecue in which two people were killed, and another killing of a 15-year-old boy in March of the same year.

Assistant District Attorney Jeff Palmer said that Anthony Lacey Woodson is among those accused of crimes, including two counts of murder during the July 4 community barbecue. He allegedly was involved in the shooting as an act of revenge for an earlier shooting.

“As a result of Lacey Woodson’s belief that the group 524 committed this homicide, he decided to take matters into his own hands to try to avenge that death,” Palmer said.

Woodson is accused of the death of Antonio Walker, a 15-year-old shot to death on March 9, 2021, at the 5200 block of Pentridge Street. In addition, he’s facing charges of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses for a non-fatal shooting of two people at the 1600 block of South 54th Street on the same day, and aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy for a non-fatal shooting at the 6000 block of Walton Avenue.

District Attorney Larry Krasner is issuing a stern warning that police are making arrests and he’s prosecuting people who commit gun crimes.

“They are facing a vigorous and just prosecution by this DA’s office, which has a record for homicide convictions… They are looking at not a happy holidays, but many, many, many unhappy holidays as a consequence of their actions.”