Philly police arrest 31 in street celebrations after Eagles’ Super Bowl–clinching win
Thousands descended on the city after Sunday’s win. On Monday, Mayor Parker acknowledged a stabbing outside Lincoln Financial Field and a car that hit pedestrians.
This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.
Philadelphia police announced 31 arrests were made Sunday night as residents celebrated the Eagles’ win in the NFC championship game for disorderly conduct or “failure to disperse.”
Thousands of fans descended on South Broad Street Sunday night following the Eagles’ 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders for the franchise’s fifth NFC title and second Super Bowl trip in three years. Videos of revelry across the city, from people doing the Electric Slide on North Broad to a few reading “Inner Excellence,” the book made popular by wide receiver A.J. Brown, after climbing a light pole, have circulated social media.
Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a press conference Monday morning that arrests have been made in two major incidents during the celebration: one a stabbing outside Lincoln Financial Field and another after a car plowed into pedestrians at Broad and Spring Garden.
“I do think by in large our police department and emergency responders, they did an excellent job last night,” Parker said.
Two arrests for aggravated assault of officers occurred on the Pattison Avenue block near the stadium during the game. The officers involved were working security detail for the game. Neither suspect is from Philadelphia.
Videos posted to social media showed a white male firing a pistol in the air while in the crowd at the corner of Cottman and Frankford avenues in the Northeast. Those in the crowd captured in videos showed some confusion about the three shots fired but most did not flee in panic. Police reported Monday that the case is under investigation by Northeast detectives.
“If I can ask Philadelphians to do anything, you don’t want to be, in a celebratory moment, have a tragedy occur,” Parker said. “Please, please don’t shoot guns in the air.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.