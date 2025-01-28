This story originally appeared in The Philadelphia Tribune.

Philadelphia police announced 31 arrests were made Sunday night as residents celebrated the Eagles’ win in the NFC championship game for disorderly conduct or “failure to disperse.”

Thousands of fans descended on South Broad Street Sunday night following the Eagles’ 55-23 victory over the Washington Commanders for the franchise’s fifth NFC title and second Super Bowl trip in three years. Videos of revelry across the city, from people doing the Electric Slide on North Broad to a few reading “Inner Excellence,” the book made popular by wide receiver A.J. Brown, after climbing a light pole, have circulated social media.

Mayor Cherelle Parker said during a press conference Monday morning that arrests have been made in two major incidents during the celebration: one a stabbing outside Lincoln Financial Field and another after a car plowed into pedestrians at Broad and Spring Garden.

“I do think by in large our police department and emergency responders, they did an excellent job last night,” Parker said.