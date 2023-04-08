Philly aims to pack summer season full of activities for young people

As the weather turns warmer, city leaders have finalized plans to offer young people safe events throughout the city to help them avoid violent incidents.

This year’s programming is being called “It’s a Summer Thing,” taking its cue from the Eagles’ “It’s a Philly Thing” slogan for this year’s Super Bowl run.

Events for kids this summer will include enhanced recreation center programs and playstreets, when blocks will be closed down to traffic so kids can play. Parks and Rec’s Summer Food Service Program will also offer free lunches or snacks as well as free use of play equipment and other supplies.