Port Richmond playground reopens, Rebuild Philadelphia looks to future projects
Officials with Rebuild Philadelphia point to a brighter future ahead during the reopening of Glavin Playground in Port Richmond Thursday.
Rebuild Philadelphia is looking ahead to a brighter future, after celebrating the reopening of Glavin Playground in Port Richmond Thursday.
More than $3 million went towards providing new amenities to Glavin, commonly referred to as “A&W” by neighborhood residents. New HVAC systems, fire alarms, and an aquatic spray playground were installed. A mini soccer pitch has also been added with support from the Philadelphia Union Foundation and Eastern PA Youth Soccer.
Philadelphia’s Rebuild program has the resources to complete 72 playgrounds and rec centers currently on its docket. Originally, the program sought to renovate between 150 to 200 sites.
Officials say material shortages caused by the pandemic hurt the lofty goal, but Rebuild Director Kira Strong said the future looks bright.
“We’ve got 17 groundbreaking ribbon cuttings that are happening this year. The volume next year will increase. The funding is secured for those sites, so we see a very busy next year or two. We hope that the next mayor also sees the value in this program and the value to our residents.”
She said before the renovations, you could describe Glavin Playground as a site that was “really loved.”
“What we’ve been able to do is bring it back to life, give the amenities and the quality that this community, these families, these kids deserve.” Strong said.
Mayor Jim Kenney was present for the ribbon cutting and said the project is exactly what he envisioned when Rebuild Philadelphia launched.
“It’s exactly what I wanted to walk into, a playground has been renovated and to see the joy and the fun that these kids had,” Kenney said. “So enjoy the park. I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”
Also Thursday, city leaders broke ground on Kingsessing Library’s overhaul, the first of 12 libraries to receive upgrades as part of the city’s Rebuild program.
