Rebuild Philadelphia is looking ahead to a brighter future, after celebrating the reopening of Glavin Playground in Port Richmond Thursday.

More than $3 million went towards providing new amenities to Glavin, commonly referred to as “A&W” by neighborhood residents. New HVAC systems, fire alarms, and an aquatic spray playground were installed. A mini soccer pitch has also been added with support from the Philadelphia Union Foundation and Eastern PA Youth Soccer.

Philadelphia’s Rebuild program has the resources to complete 72 playgrounds and rec centers currently on its docket. Originally, the program sought to renovate between 150 to 200 sites.