Council President Darrell Clarke knows the space well as it’s in his district. He said the park is an anchor for the neighborhood that has been a safe space for many people over the years.

“I don’t care what your issues are, you came here to enjoy yourself. You came here to have fun, you came here to recreate, you came here with the neighborhood family, blood family,” he said. “Being able to put $3.5 million here is more important than putting it on the parkway as far as I’m concerned.”

El Amor Mapenzi Brawne Ali is better known as Miss El in the neighborhood. She comes to the park every day to have her lunch and cleans up the place because it’s important to her and her neighbors. At age 85, she believes the park redo was missing one thing.

“We don’t have a water park, but I bought five hoses yesterday, We’re going to put one up,” she quipped.

She got serious in saying that the park helps keep children out of trouble, but the facilities need to be expanded to attract teens who are not coming to the park and are otherwise getting into trouble.