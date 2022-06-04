Philadelphia’s suspected case of monkeypox now confirmed by the CDC, health department says

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said Friday a suspected case of monkeypox in a city resident is now confirmed.

The probable case was first announced on Thursday afternoon, but CDC testing has since confirmed it.

The health department said the monkeypox virus has a much longer incubation period, which helps with contact tracing and containment.

“Typically, someone will develop symptoms between five and 21 days from the time that they are exposed,” said Dana Perella, Acute Communicable disease manager with the Philadelphia Health Department.