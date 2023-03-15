Coffee can helps relatively unknown candidate nab top ballot spot in Philly mayoral race

The cylinder has sometimes been referred to as the “can of destiny,” due to its potential to bury a popular candidate far down on the ballot, or in Wednesday’s case, elevate a relatively unknown candidate to the top of the heap.

The three expected frontrunners in this year’s contest — Helen Gym, Allan Domb, and Jeff Brown — landed further down the ballot.

“I don’t think it means that much because I have TV advertising,” said Jeff Brown, who picked number eight. “I think people will know who I am.”

Depending on how many candidates stay in the race, Brown’s name could be pushed into the second column.

Domb got the 11th position followed by Helen Gym in 12th. Gym didn’t show up for the selection, allowing a City Commission official pick for her, as did many others on the ballot.

Ballot position does make a difference, according to many of the politicians who were in attendance. The event was moved to the Mayor’s Reception Room this year because of so many candidates running in the primary.

Councilmember Curtis Jones recalled a story of former Councilmember Bill Greenlee, who seemed to be “an inch taller” after scoring the first ballot position in a previous year’s draw.

“Your heart is about to pump out of your chest, because it’s so random you have no control at all,” said former Councilmember Blondell Reynolds Brown as she recalled approaching the can for her draw in years past. Brown was 52nd in one of her races for council. She said, “You have no control over it at all. And the only thing that ultimately works is God’s favor.”

The final ballot design is in the hands of the commissioners, who don’t finalize the order right away.

Former City Councilmember David Oh is the only Republican in the running, so he will automatically appear on the ballot in the fall.

The full Democratic primary ballot order:

John Wood Cherelle Parker James DeLeon Rebecca Rhynhart Delscia Gray Derek Green Amen Brown Jeff Brown María Quiñones Sánchez Warren Bloom Allan Domb Helen Gym

May 1 is the last day to register to vote in the mayoral primary. Election Day is Tuesday, May 16.