Another example is the People’s Paper Co-op, an initiative of The Village of Arts and Humanities, uses art to engage people in a workshop to get their criminal records expunged. People are invited to render their old criminal records to paper pulp, from which new paper is made on which they can imagine their future lives.“If what we’re dealing with now, with our systems and institutions, is not working for so many people, art is a beautiful way for us to imagine a different way of working,” said PPC co-founder Mark Strandquist. “It just gets to a deeper place than almost any other form.”

Michael Barnes’ life was also has deeply changed by the arts. He grew up in Germantown in the 1960s and 70s when he developed a musical talent for clarinet and saxophone. He took classes at Settlement School and the old Combs College of Music when it was based in West Mount Airy.

“I remember my mother breaking the piggy bank so I could get my lesson in with the great John Russo,” Barnes recalled.

He pursued R&B and found a steady gig with the late-era Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. But when Melvin suddenly died of a heart attack in March 1997, Barnes felt the bottom fall out of his life.

“All of a sudden I had nothing,” Barnes said. “So I panicked a little bit. I started drinking. And that night the car went out of control.”

The night was November 8, 1997, when Barnes sped recklessly along Ridge Avenue near Hunting Park. According to a police toxicology report, in his system was twice the legal limit of alcohol, as well as cocaine. He collided with a pole, resulting in the death of one of his passengers, and serious injuries to Barnes and two others.

Barnes was sentenced for vehicular manslaughter and a handful of other charges, and served time in a few state prisons before landing in SCI Chester, where he saw a familiar face: longtime Philly jazz composer and saxophonist Bobby Zankel, whom Barnes had previously met on the Philly music scene.

Zankel worked as a music teacher inside Chester, a job he held for 20 years. His prison jazz program is featured in a video from a TEDx talk held inside the prison in 2016.

“The jail had instruments,” Zankel said. “I’d teach them to read and they would come in each week and we would play.”

Zankel said most inmates were able to become proficient on guitars and keyboards because those instruments were allowed in cells. Horns were off-limits outside Chester’s music room. Because Barnes already knew how to play saxophone, he fit right into the jam sessions.

“He played with Harold Melvin and the Blue Notes. He was a good saxophone player,” Zankel said. “He didn’t know certain things about jazz. He was more of a R&B player, but he had a beautiful sound. Still has a beautiful sound.”

Zankel took Barnes under wing and shaped him into a jazz man.

“He said, ‘Mike, I’m going to teach you about being a man of integrity,’” Barnes recalled. “Meaning when everything else, everybody else is doing wrong, that I’m doing right.”

“He was a very integral part of reshaping what was an alcoholic criminal-type guy, you know, instead of just the music,” he said. “I didn’t need substances to make me play better or feel better.”