The U.S. Marshals say the man wanted for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her in a shallow grave is the “most wanted man” in Philadelphia right now.

Investigators say 29-year-old Geovanni Otero killed his ex-girlfriend, 29-year-old Melody Rivera.

Her body was found in a shallow grave in the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in Philadelphia’s Fox Chase section on Nov. 7.

She had been bludgeoned to death.

“I’m traumatized by what happened to my daughter,” said Rivera’s mother, Maritza Fred Garcia.

“She’s laid to rest, but closure is still not there,” said Rivera’s sister, Martha Fred.

The two were last seen together on Oct. 31 in the 900 block of Sanger Street.

Police say Otero had a dispute with the victim before she went missing. That began the initial police investigation and search.

“She didn’t deserve this, especially by someone who supposedly loved her,” Fred said.

The motive is still unclear, but authorities say Otero has an extensive criminal history dating back to the age of 12.

Records show he was recently released from state prison for a firearms offense.