The new website represents a partnership with a total of 16 city departments and agencies, and is part of a broader effort to provide guidance to Philadelphia landlords. In July, the city launched the Landlord Affairs Unit to work with landlords one-on-one on their property needs. It currently has four employees, including Williams, who leads the unit.

And while the new unit and website aren’t solely dedicated to affordable housing issues, one of the main goals of these initiatives is to recruit more people to become affordable housing landlords, a persistent problem.

For example, Philadelphia receives approximately 19,500 housing choice vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But the program only has about 19,000 units in its portfolio. The gap, combined with a history of landlords being resistant to taking on tenants with vouchers, makes it challenging for participating households to use the rent subsidy.

“When landlords are coming to the Landlord Affairs Unit for whatever help they need, we can still talk to them on the backend about affordable housing and trying us out, doing at least one [unit] to see how it goes,” said Williams.

Tom and Shevon Neely own a single family townhome in South Philadelphia — their first investment property as a couple. After learning about the housing choice voucher program from their property management company, they did some research and ultimately decided to participate.

They’re currently renting their place to a mother and her teenage daughter covered by an emergency housing choice voucher, a program OHS facilitates locally.

“We thought it was kind of a win-win. We had more reassurance in our monthly income. And then it was great for the people who are in the program that we could provide them with a good property to live in. And one that’s safe,” said Tom Neely.

The property management company did most of the leg work to get them enrolled in the program. Without that help, the couple said they still would have likely pursued the program, but perhaps with less gusto.