Donate

Multiple people injured after crash in Kensington

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • February 26, 2023
Multiple people were injured after a messy crash in the Kensington section of the city

Multiple people were injured after a messy crash in the Kensington section of the city. (6abc)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Multiple people were injured after a messy crash in the Kensington section of the city.

It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue.

At least four people were transported to the hospital and about eight vehicles were involved in the crash.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

So far no word on the conditions of the victims or what led to the accident.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate