Multiple people injured after crash in Kensington
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Multiple people were injured after a messy crash in the Kensington section of the city.
It happened just after 12 p.m. Sunday on the 3300 block of Kensington Avenue.
At least four people were transported to the hospital and about eight vehicles were involved in the crash.
So far no word on the conditions of the victims or what led to the accident.
