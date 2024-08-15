Philadelphia Folk Festival returns this weekend at Old Pool Farm

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In its 61st year, the Philadelphia Folk Festival returns this weekend to pack Old Pool Farm with artists from all walks of life.

The festival took a hiatus in 2023. This year, the seven performance spaces will once again provide a soundtrack for campers throughout the weekend. Guitar symposiums, yoga classes and sound healing classes will also be offered.

Artists from all across Delaware Valley will be represented. Featured acts include musicians and bands such as John Oates and Gangstagrass, the hip-hop and bluegrass group who have made appearances on “America’s Got Talent” and created the theme for FX’s “Justified.”

The producer Rench, who is part of Gangstagrass, said crowds that tend to come out to their shows share a common enjoyment of both genres of music.

“There was like an overlap that we don’t think about how many people actually already like both things because we’re presented this image from the media,” Rench said. “You know, separate magazines, separate charts, separate radio stations, and we get this idea that, like, these are like really separate worlds. But actually, there’s a lot of people out there that are appreciating good music for good music.”