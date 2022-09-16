The Philadelphia City Council is weighing legislation that would extend the life of the city’s eviction diversion program, a pandemic-inspired alternative to landlord-tenant court that’s being credited with keeping thousands of residents in their homes.

The heralded program is set to expire at the end of the year.

“This has been a model of hope and action in difficult times,” said Councilmember Helen Gym, who introduced the measure on Thursday, the first legislative session following summer recess.

The bill does not spell out specifics on a permanent version of the program, which has effectively operated as a pilot since January. Gym said she expects the initiative, which dates back to August 2020, to evolve and take shape through the legislative process.

In its current form, the program requires most landlords to sit down with their tenants and a volunteer mediator before filing for an eviction. Under the new measure, landlords would have to wait at least 30 days before taking legal action. The goal is to resolve disputes without a court case, which can negatively impact a tenant for years even if a judge sides in their favor.