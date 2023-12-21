Philadelphia businesses say they struggle with labor, access to money

Several other economic indicators showed renewed optimism, including a roughly 10% increase in optimism for new orders and sales. Businesses also projected lower costs, higher prices when goods and services are sold, slightly more hiring of full- and part-time workers, and somewhat lower wage and benefit costs in 2024 compared to 2023.

On the flip side, businesses expect to spend less on capital expenditures, such as equipment and software.

“Fewer people talk about supply chain disruptions. That was a big issue in 2021 and 2022. That seems to be fading out of view,” Armenter said.

Businesses were less optimistic about the region as a whole rather than their own prospects, which is not unusual, he said.

“People are a little more pessimistic when it comes to the region compared to their own companies,” he said.

As such, about a quarter of businesses told researchers they expect the Philadelphia region’s economy to grow in 2024. That’s also an improvement compared to last year, 27.6% in 2023 compared to 35.6% in 2022.

On WHYY’s “Studio 2” Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said the challenge is that the hard data about the economy lags behind what businesses say is the reality on the ground.

For example, during some interviews between researchers and businesses, the general consensus was that inflation was higher than the available hard data could prove. That’s because data always lags, he said.

“What we’re hearing now is the opposite. Things are starting to soften in the economy. Maybe faster than the data says,” Harker said. “I don’t want to make that same mistake twice. Relying more on the soft data as opposed to the hard data. And that’s why I’ve been in the camp of let’s hold [interest] rates where they are for a while. Let’s see how this plays out.”

Harker added the regional economy is starting to slow down, but it’s not the recession that was previously widely forecast.

“We’re starting to see that things are slowing,” he said. “We saw some slowing in 2023 and we’re predicting that we’re seeing some more slowing in 2024.”

Now, economists forecast that the region will have what’s known as a “soft landing” instead of an abrupt halt to business in the new year.