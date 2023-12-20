The Best TV of 2023, Checking in on the Economy

Inflation has been slowing for months, the job market is strong, and so is consumer spending this holiday season. Have we avoided a recession? And, what’s the forecast for next year? Patrick Harker, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia, joins us for an economic check in.

From the finale of Succession, to new seasons of The Bear and Fargo, to brand new series like The Last of Us, 2023 was a big year in television — even with worker strikes and delays in Hollywood. We’ll talk about critics’ top picks this year and the series that flew under the radar with NPR television critic and Rowan University professor David Bianculli.