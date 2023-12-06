From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Mayor-elect of Philadelphia is putting together a group of elected officials to examine the city’s needs in what she is calling the first of many “roundtable” groups. The group represents stakeholders who have votes in local, state, and federal legislative bodies.

Cherelle Parker’s Intergovernmental Roundtable is made up of roughly three dozen elected officials who have a vote in the city’s future. State Sen. Vincent Hughes, chairman of the Senate Appropriations committee, believes the group is a first for the city.

“It is precedent-setting; it goes to two things, the vision of this mayor and the attributes that this city offers up with key people with knowledge in leadership positions all designed to bring resources and make transformational change for the residents of this city of Philadelphia,” he said.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Joanna McClinton is among those participating in efforts to help Philadelphia find the money to address its challenges.

“Today is just the beginning of an official partnership for our governmental work,” McClinton said.