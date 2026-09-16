A rare Keith Haring mural is close to making preservation history in Philly

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A rare Keith Haring mural in Point Breeze is one step away from becoming a city landmark — and making a bit of Philadelphia history.

An advisory group of the Philadelphia Historical Commission unanimously approved the underlying nomination during a meeting Wednesday. If the nomination receives final approval next month, it would mark the first time that an outdoor mural in the city was historically designated.

The move would mean the pop art mural would be largely protected from demolition, a status for which nearby neighbors and experts expressed passionate support.

“Murals are not really meant to move,” said Jane Golden, founder of Mural Arts Philadelphia, which stewards the artwork. “They’re related to the place where they are created, and this gives them incredible resonance and meaning to the community that surrounds them.”

“Moving it would not simply mean moving a painting from one location to another, but it would be severing the physical connection between the artwork and the history that gives it so much meaning,” she added.

The ”We the Youth” mural by artist Keith Haring, installed in 1987, as seen from 22nd and Ellsworth streets in South Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The mural, “We the Youth,” was created in 1987 with the help of students from New York and Philadelphia. It covers an exposed party wall at 2147 Ellsworth St. and overlooks a permanent community garden dedicated to the late artist, who was born and raised in Pennsylvania.

The vibrant design, which features a colorful array of Haring’s signature dancing figures, is one of 70 murals Haring completed during his lifetime. Only four of them were outdoor murals and “We the Youth” is the only one that remains in its original location.

For that reason, and others, the commission’s Committee on Historic Designation approved the nomination Wednesday, recommending that the full historical commission approve it during its next meeting in October.

“Designation is important to ensure that the mural is carefully studied and preserved. I can’t see how it couldn’t help in that process,” said committee member Elizabeth Milory, professor emerita of art history at Drexel University.