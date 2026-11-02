From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians are more than three times as likely to die in a traffic crash than in New York City.

That’s according to new numbers in the Vision Zero Annual Report 2026, which found that Philadelphia has nine traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents compared to New York City, which has less than three per 100,000.

In response to that disparity, Vision Zero officials say they plan to double the number of speed cameras in the city. The city’s goal is to stop all pedestrian fatalities by 2030.

Speed cameras that have already been added along Broad Street and elsewhere are being credited in part with helping reduce the number of fatalities by 26% in 2025 compared to the previous year.

The report calls for adding three new zones to the speed camera map, according to program manager Marco Gorini.

“The goal is to slow down drivers who are exceeding posted speed limits,” Gorini said. “The study shows when a person is struck by a driver at 20 miles per hour, there’s a 10% chance that that crash results in a fatality. If the speed of the driver increases to 30 miles per hour, it increases to a 5 in 10 chance, a 50-50 chance that the pedestrian is killed.”