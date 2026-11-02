Philly plans to double its number of speed cameras in the city in effort to cut down on pedestrian deaths
The effort is designed to slow drivers down to cut down on the number of pedestrian fatalities.
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Philadelphians are more than three times as likely to die in a traffic crash than in New York City.
That’s according to new numbers in the Vision Zero Annual Report 2026, which found that Philadelphia has nine traffic fatalities per 100,000 residents compared to New York City, which has less than three per 100,000.
In response to that disparity, Vision Zero officials say they plan to double the number of speed cameras in the city. The city’s goal is to stop all pedestrian fatalities by 2030.
Speed cameras that have already been added along Broad Street and elsewhere are being credited in part with helping reduce the number of fatalities by 26% in 2025 compared to the previous year.
The report calls for adding three new zones to the speed camera map, according to program manager Marco Gorini.
“The goal is to slow down drivers who are exceeding posted speed limits,” Gorini said. “The study shows when a person is struck by a driver at 20 miles per hour, there’s a 10% chance that that crash results in a fatality. If the speed of the driver increases to 30 miles per hour, it increases to a 5 in 10 chance, a 50-50 chance that the pedestrian is killed.”
The speed cameras have already proven to be effective in slowing down drivers, with the fear of $100 tickets for going more than 10 miles an hour above the speed limit.
“Every traffic death is preventable, and every Philadelphian deserves to get home safely,” said Carlton Williams, the city’s managing director. He said while the new report shows the city is making improvements, “it also shows that our work is not over, and that fatalities remain too high. The city of Philadelphia will continue working with all our partners towards our Vision Zero goal of eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries.”
City leaders say the difference between New York City and Philadelphia is that the former isn’t restricted in the number of speed cameras they can install, while Philadelphia requires state approval.
There is no timetable at this point as to when the additional cameras will be installed.
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