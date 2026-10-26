Philadelphia Housing Authority set to bring 63 affordable homes to Sharswood
The senior development is one of the agency's remaining projects in this section of North Philadelphia, where it has invested roughly $750 million.Listen 1:03
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The Philadelphia Housing Authority is building 63 affordable apartments for older adults in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia, as part of a broader neighborhood revitalization effort that is winding down after over a decade.
The $27 million project, to be named the Dwight Evans Senior Residences, will sit at 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, on land the agency previously acquired through eminent domain.
Construction is expected to take about 15 to 18 months.
“Today, we are celebrating a legacy while creating a place where our seniors can age comfortably and with peace of mind,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
Individuals must be at least 62 to apply.
All units are one-bedrooms and rents will be heavily subsidized, with tenants paying up to 30% of their adjusted monthly income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will cover the rest.
A quarter of the units will be reserved for individuals who have a disability or have experienced homelessness, Jeremiah said. About a dozen units will be either ADA-accessible or equipped for people with hearing and visual impairments.
The property will offer tenants a variety of services, including transportation services and an adult day care program.
“We have to continue to make investments in affordable housing. We have to continue to make sure that people have access. There are so many people who have grown up, raised families, in this community and can no longer maintain large houses,” state Sen. Sharif Street said during the ceremony.
Frankel Enterprises is developing the project using public funding, including PHA capital dollars and low-income housing tax credits, which will keep the units affordable for decades.
When completed, the building will honor U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans, who is set to retire in January after serving a decade in Congress. He previously spent nearly 40 years as a state legislator in Harrisburg, where he chaired the powerful House Appropriations Committee and helped steer millions to Philadelphia.
“It is a collective effort that this is happening,” Evans said. “We have some very challenging times coming, but we can do it as long as we stay focused and determined to make a difference.”
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