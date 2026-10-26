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The Philadelphia Housing Authority is building 63 affordable apartments for older adults in the Sharswood section of North Philadelphia, as part of a broader neighborhood revitalization effort that is winding down after over a decade.

The $27 million project, to be named the Dwight Evans Senior Residences, will sit at 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, on land the agency previously acquired through eminent domain.

Construction is expected to take about 15 to 18 months.

“Today, we are celebrating a legacy while creating a place where our seniors can age comfortably and with peace of mind,” PHA President Kelvin Jeremiah said during Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

Individuals must be at least 62 to apply.

All units are one-bedrooms and rents will be heavily subsidized, with tenants paying up to 30% of their adjusted monthly income. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will cover the rest.