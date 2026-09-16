What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware health officials are sounding the alarm after an out-of-state visitor with measles spent time in Sussex County earlier this month.

The state’s Division of Public Health was notified that the individual visited an unknown number of stores and restaurants in the greater Rehoboth Beach area Sept. 4. Officials said the person was not showing symptoms at the time but was believed to be contagious.

Because the state could not confirm all the locations the person visited, the Division of Public Health issued a community-wide notification Wednesday.

The news comes as Delaware is experiencing a measles outbreak. Currently, 23 cases have all been confirmed in Kent County. Before the recent surge, the state had not reported a measles case in more than a decade.