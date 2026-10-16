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Around 4 p.m. on a recent Thursday, people began to arrive outside a fire station in New Holland, in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. They came in cars, horse-drawn buggies and on bicycles.

Some were in groups and others alone, including several women wearing long dresses and white bonnets over their hair – traditional attire for members of the Amish and some Mennonite communities.

They headed inside the fire station, where nurses and workers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health waited to answer questions about the measles virus and administer shots of the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR, vaccine.

For some, it was their first time getting any kind of vaccine.

“To be entrusted with that is a huge honor, that they’re trusting us enough to come for their very first vaccine ever,” said Dr. Jennifer Wallace, medical director of the department’s Bureau of Community Health System.

The small pop-up vaccination clinic was quietly held in the eastern part of Lancaster County with little fanfare or advertisement, save for a single sign right outside the fire hall entrance showing the state department’s insignia.

That’s by design. In their efforts to build trust and make people feel comfortable, the clinics are kept as small and private as possible, state officials said. Information about times and locations is mainly shared by word of mouth, local businesses and health care providers who live and work in town.

The state has hosted more than 200 of these small-venue clinics over the last five months. They’ve been held in communities across the commonwealth where measles has ripped through pockets of unvaccinated residents.

The highly contagious virus has infected more than 1,200 people in Pennsylvania since late April, nearly all cases in unvaccinated children and adults. The state has also reported five measles-associated deaths and is investigating a possible sixth.

As the statewide outbreak continues, public health experts say they’re hopeful that their approach in building trust, providing vaccine education and bringing shots directly into local communities will help raise immunization rates enough to slow down and stop the measles outbreak.

“Right now, they’re afraid. Measles is now real,” Wallace said. “You can put it in the back of your mind when it’s in another country thousands of miles away. You can’t put it in the back of your mind when it’s next door. And so, they are coming in because they know it’s in their community and they want to be protected and they’re making that proactive step.”