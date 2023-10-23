Eagles will wear iconic Kelly green jerseys Sunday night

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Philadelphia Eagles will be rockin’ the Kelly green throwback jerseys when they take on the Miami Dolphins (5-1) on Sunday night.

The jerseys, which were released this summer, replicate the ones worn in the days of Randall Cunningham from 1985 to 1995. The Eagles last wore the throwback jerseys on the field in 2010.

“I think it’s an exciting thing for the fans and I think it’s an exciting thing for us. We know we can’t get too wrapped up in that and we’ll be focused on that. But it’s cool,” said coach Nick Sirianni of the jerseys on Wednesday.