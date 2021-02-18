Philadelphia declares another snow emergency ahead of winter storm

Ahead of a winter storm coming Thursday that’s expected to bring snow and icy conditions to the Delaware Valley, the City of Philadelphia is declaring another snow emergency, taking effect at 6 a.m. on Feb. 18.

During a snow emergency, all parked cars must be moved from snow emergency routes to make away for plowing. A map of emergency routes citywide can be found here. Drivers should avoid parking their car too close to the street corner, as it could get in the way of snowplows.

Vehicles that are left on emergency routes after the emergency declaration goes into effect will be towed to a parking spot nearby. If you need assistance finding your car, do not call 911. Call 215-686-SNOW and press option 4.

Emergency routes are prioritized for plowing, followed by primary roads, secondary roads, and then residential streets.

The forecast will vary throughout the day but expect at least a few inches of heavy, wet snow citywide from Thursday to Friday morning.

The snow crew will continue operations until it’s deemed safe for travel, said Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander.

“This storm is expected to bring heavy snow and mild winds. Residents should be mindful of fallen tree limbs and possible power and signal outages,” Alexander said. “Our goal is to make roads passable and return the city back to normal operations as quickly as possible.”