2 Philly corrections officers charged in separate contraband smuggling schemes

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Two Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility corrections officers are accused of smuggling contraband for cash in Philadelphia.

Roderick Price, 41, and Christina Ingram, 23, were both arrested for their alleged roles in two smuggling schemes, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced on Tuesday.

Krasner says this case is an example of rooting out corruption in the prison system.

Authorities say there’s no indication that these two officers worked together, but they had separate operations going at the same time.

“When you take money to bring contraband into a correctional institution, you endanger everyone. You create a climate and a culture of lawlessness in that prison. That is completely unacceptable,” said Krasner.

Price was arrested at his home on Tuesday and Ingram was arrested at CFCF.

Authorities said this all began during the investigation of a shooting and kidnapping. It was discovered that inmates were receiving contraband like cell phones, charging cords, AirPods and drugs, which officials were able to trace back to the two correctional officers.