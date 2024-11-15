From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office sentenced Ameen Hurst, 20, who escaped a Philadelphia prison where he was being held on murder charges, to 55 to 110 years in prison.

Between December 2020 and March 2021, Hurst was involved in four separate murder cases while he was still a juvenile, including the murder of 20-year-old Rodney Hargrove roughly an hour after he was released from the Curran Fromhold Correctional Facility on March 18.

Hurst committed the crimes when he was a member of the Young Bag Chasers gang, and Hargrove’s death was due to the gang targeting a rival gang member who was set to be released that day.

During a news conference Thursday, Hargrove’s grandfather, John E. Hargrove Jr., said while his family is glad to have seen Hurst brought to justice, his death has left a huge impact on his loved ones.

“Our family is saying that they’re glad that he got what he got. I’m not,” Hargrove Jr. said. “I would love to see him rot in hell. If I had to go there to see him right now, I would do it. That’s how much I despise this young man because he took so much from me.”