Philadelphia police surrounded City Hall after gunshots rang out during Monday morning rush hour.

The incident occurred in the same intersection where judging for the Mummers Parade took place just a week ago.

A light green car with its doors open snarled traffic as police conducted their investigation at 15th and Market streets. A gun with its hand grips separated could be seen on the street near the vehicle. A clip holding bullets was on the ground about 10 feet away.