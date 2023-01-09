Gunfire outside Philadelphia City Hall under investigation
Philadelphia police surrounded City Hall after gunshots rang out during Monday morning rush hour.
The incident occurred in the same intersection where judging for the Mummers Parade took place just a week ago.
A light green car with its doors open snarled traffic as police conducted their investigation at 15th and Market streets. A gun with its hand grips separated could be seen on the street near the vehicle. A clip holding bullets was on the ground about 10 feet away.
There was also a bright yellow handle knife about 10 yards away, circled in chalk and marked with an evidence marker.
Police would not immediately comment on the incident, and those in the area said they didn’t see or hear anything.
Sources tell WHYY News that a sheriff’s deputy took a suspect into custody.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
