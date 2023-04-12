Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

As city leaders consider a spending plan for the fiscal year 2024, some are pressing the Philadelphia Police Department and the Managing Director’s Office for youth programming, police recruitment, neighborhood cleanup, and other strategies they hope will reduce crime and boost feelings of safety this summer.

Tuesday’s hearing allowed council members to ask department representatives questions ahead of the 2024 fiscal year budget vote, which will happen in June.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw did not attend the hearing. The department confirmed that she is out of work after sustaining a back injury in a vehicle crash in late March, and hopes to return in approximately two weeks.

In March, Mayor Kenny released his $6.1 billion budget proposal, announcing a proposed $233 million in anti-violence grant spending for community organizations, up from $208 million in the last budget.

The city began distributing small grants through the Targeted Community Investment Grant program in 2019 and larger grants through the Community Expansion Grant program in 2021. Some grant recipients have said that the funding distribution was delayed and onerous. Councilmember Allan Domb has called for a formal spending audit and whether it’s reducing violence.

Mary Horseman, deputy managing director for health and human services, said at the hearing that the city is awaiting an independent evaluation, but believes it has an idea of what a successful prevention program for youth looks like.

“We know things that are helping to provide protective factors to youth — that’s active engagement on activities they care about, whether that’s creative endeavors or sports activities,” said Horseman. “Being able to connect them to adults who are caring, who will help them work through challenges, who will help them think through if they’re experiencing something that they’re struggling with to help them deescalate that situation.”

Young people were the focus of much of Tuesday’s discussion. Several council members referenced an incident last week in which 350 to 400 teens swarmed Center City, and an officer was injured while responding.