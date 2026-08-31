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The two people killed in a mass shooting early Sunday morning in New Jersey’s capital city have been identified by the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office as 42-year-old Anthony Howlett and 33-year-old Tyasiah West.

Four of eight adults wounded in the incident remain hospitalized at Capital Health Regional Medical Center. Three men remain in critical condition and a woman remains in stable condition. Police have not released their identities.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call 609-989-6406. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

Meanwhile, city residents are feeling the traumatic effects of what took place over the weekend.

“Our whole entire city will feel this in some form or fashion,” said Perry L. Shaw III, director of Trenton Community Street Team and executive director of Building Better Way for Trenton. Shaw lives “a stone’s throw” from where the shooting took place in the 100 block of Locust Street.

“Even though it happened in the Wilbur section in the East Ward, you have people from all over Trenton who were present,” Shaw explained. “If you were present at this event and you’re going home to the South Ward, to the North Ward, to the West Ward, you’re bringing that trauma.”

Trenton Mayor Reed Gusciora said officials will connect residents to resources while working to prevent retaliation or additional violence in the neighborhood.

Shaw said the Trenton Community Street Team was on the scene to provide comfort to the community and support victims’ families.

Michael Ranallo, a longtime resident of the city’s West Ward and former City Council candidate, said the city needs to follow through long term on its pledges to the community.

“There has to be a plan,” Ranallo said. “It just can’t be some people knocking on some doors for a week and then they disappear.