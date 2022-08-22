After a virtual celebration in 2021, the Philadelphia Caribbean Festival returned to the streets Sunday, giving community members the opportunity to express and celebrate their heritage.

Despite the pouring rain, Caribbeans united to showcase the impact their communities have on Philadelphia and its surrounding communities. Music could be heard all along the waterfront at Penn’s Landing.

Among the performers was Philly T&T Rhythm Makers, performing beats inspired by the organizers’ Trinidadian heritage. Dane Osbourne says the rhythm the band plays with comes from within, and the energy from the drums unites the crowds that gather when they perform.

“It’s like a certain vibration, a certain amount of excitement, and then when you look around and you see the crowd just gathering around here, it’s like a high, it’s…a great feeling,” Osbourne said.