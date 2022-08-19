Camden’s Adventure Aquarium to host ‘Sensory-Friendly F.I.S.H Night’
“Sensory-Friendly F.I.S.H Night” at Adventure Aquarium on Saturday seeks to create an inclusive experience for people dealing with Sensory processing disorders.
Between 5:30 to 8 p.m., the aquarium will be turning off music playing through the PA system, staff will not be using microphones, and lights will be brightened. Capacity limits will also be in place.
Aquarium PR Communications Manager Shannon Rostick says a normal day could be very overwhelming with the number of guests and things going on.
“And you have to end up leaving early, which just isn’t as great of an experience as it would be if you were to attend on a F.I.S.H. night like this, where there’s a lot less people, everything. It’s calmer, it’s more, you know, tailored to these guests,” Rostick said.
Rostick also notes certain attractions will be turned off, such as the thunderstorm exhibit.
“It’s very, very loud so that is going to be turned off for this event as well,” Rostick said. “So anything like that’s going to be overly loud or in your face, those will either be turned off or not available for the guests to view.”
A limited number of noise-canceling headphones will be available at the help desks.
The aquarium is partnering with Shriners Children’s Hospital for the event. Tickets start at $24.99.