Camden’s Adventure Aquarium to host ‘Sensory-Friendly F.I.S.H Night’

“Sensory-Friendly F.I.S.H Night” at Adventure Aquarium on Saturday seeks to create an inclusive experience for people dealing with Sensory processing disorders.

Between 5:30 to 8 p.m., the aquarium will be turning off music playing through the PA system, staff will not be using microphones, and lights will be brightened. Capacity limits will also be in place.

Aquarium PR Communications Manager Shannon Rostick says a normal day could be very overwhelming with the number of guests and things going on.

“And you have to end up leaving early, which just isn’t as great of an experience as it would be if you were to attend on a F.I.S.H. night like this, where there’s a lot less people, everything. It’s calmer, it’s more, you know, tailored to these guests,” Rostick said.