Bradley is all about diversity and inclusion. He’s the former chairman for the African American Chamber of Commerce of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware, and in 2023 was honored with the Vanguard Award for his many years of service. He’s also on the board of directors for WHYY and the Philadelphia Foundation and said his focus has been on empowering Black and brown businesses to grow.

“We still struggle with growth and being able to compete in this marketplace,” he said. “Being able to have a succession plan so that if something happens the business will still be able to go forward.”

Bradley sought to serve as an example, building relationships across racial barriers, throughout his career in insurance. Bradley said those connections put him in rooms and at tables that helped him grow.

“Insurance is not a very diverse industry,” noted Bradley. “When I got involved in the industry, I had a lot of people that didn’t look like me who said, ‘Hey, Steven, you have talent, you have potential,’ and they coached me, they managed me, mentored me, and taught me social skills and what to do outside of the office.”

He attributes his long-running success to the diversity of relationships he built over the years. At the start, Bradley said he understood the “technical” part of insurance, but the networks were harder to break into. Those networks, Bradley believes, are ultimately what got him a competitive offer from OneDigital.

“When I was ready to sell, those same people introduced me to key people and said, ‘Hey, he has a very profitable business, you need to look at this guy’ and that’s when I became part of OneDigital family.”

The sale of his small Black-owned business is a big deal, given OneDigital’s size. But Bradley said it’s also a big deal for people he serves, which are mostly African American owned businesses, nonprofits, and commercial entities. He believes this new relationship will bring more competitive insurance prices and services to the community he serves.

“We’ll bring resources,” Bradley said, adding he will ensure there is support for the African American Chamber of Commerce.