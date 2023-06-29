Air quality alerts remain in effect across Philly area due to Canadian wildfires

Air quality alerts remain in effect across the Philly area Thursday morning due to Canadian wildfire smoke, which continues to blanket parts of the U.S. with smoky haze.

Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have both declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day. A Code Orange Fine Particles Action Day is in effect in Camden County, New Jersey.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.

If the forecast is “Red,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there may still be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.