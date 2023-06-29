Air quality alerts remain in effect across Philly area due to Canadian wildfires
City departments in Philadelphia are urged to allow employees who can work indoors to do so. Public pools will also be closed for the day.
What you need to know
- The Delaware Valley is seeing poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires, again.
- Residents, particularly those in vulnerable groups, are encouraged to stay indoors and limit or avoid outdoor activities.
- As smoky conditions persist, here’s how to understand your air quality index.
- The smoke is expected to clear up by Friday morning, but we can expect more massive wildfires this summer thanks to climate change.
Air quality alerts remain in effect across the Philly area Thursday morning due to Canadian wildfire smoke, which continues to blanket parts of the U.S. with smoky haze.
Philadelphia and Pennsylvania have both declared a Code Red Air Quality Action Day. A Code Orange Fine Particles Action Day is in effect in Camden County, New Jersey.
Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.
Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.
If the forecast is “Red,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, there may still be times during the day when air quality is OK for outdoor activities. Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.
Extreme heat can cause air quality issues. See the chart below to understand what the AQI Index numbers & levels mean.— FEMA (@fema) July 12, 2022
☑️Check on the current air quality in your area: https://t.co/V15BJucMd8
☑️Use @CDCgov's heat & health tracker to identify heat risks: https://t.co/XHWwhAFsiz pic.twitter.com/vv2pq7eo1s
Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health said that, based on the most recent models, it is hopeful this air quality event — just weeks after Canadian wildfires draped the Delaware Valley with smoke — will end by Friday morning.
Out of an abundance of caution, officials said in a press release, city departments and employees are urged to protect their staff. That includes allowing employees who can work indoors to do so and providing high-quality masks to staff who must work outdoors.
City summer camps will similarly move their programming indoors, and city pools will be closed for the day.
In the meantime, here’s how to understand your air quality index, and how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.
