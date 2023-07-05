Code Orange declared for Philly area due to poor air quality

The latest iteration of Canadian wildfire smoke has passed for the Philadelphia region, but air quality alerts are again in effect.

Pennsylvania officials on Wednesday declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Ozone for the Philadelphia area. That includes Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties.

The Code Orange also extends to the Pittsburgh area, including Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Washington, and Westmoreland counties.

Ozone, a gas that’s harmful when breathed in, forms from a combination of heat and different pollutants.