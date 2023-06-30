Philly and Pa. declare Code Orange due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

The Delaware Valley has seen the worst of this iteration of Canadian wildfire haze, but air quality alerts remain in effect Friday.

Pennsylvania declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the entire commonwealth, though health officials noted local conditions could fall within the Code Red range. The highest concentrations, the state Department of Environmental Protection said, would likely be in the early morning hours.

Philadelphia also declared a Code Orange, though city officials noted air quality may vary by neighborhood. Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.