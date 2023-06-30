WHYY News Climate Desk

Philly and Pa. declare Code Orange due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfires

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as kids, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.

Visibility in downtown Philadelphia was greatly reduced by smoke drifting into the city from Canadian wildfires

File photo: Visibility in downtown Philadelphia was greatly reduced by smoke drifting into the city from Canadian wildfires on June 7, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

What you need to know

  • The Delaware Valley is still seeing poor air quality due to Canadian wildfires.
  • Vulnerable residents are encouraged to stay indoors and limit or avoid outdoor activities.
  • As smoky conditions persist, here’s how to understand your air quality index.
  • The worst of the smoke is behind us, but we can expect more massive wildfires this summer thanks to climate change.

The Delaware Valley has seen the worst of this iteration of Canadian wildfire haze, but air quality alerts remain in effect Friday.

Pennsylvania declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the entire commonwealth, though health officials noted local conditions could fall within the Code Red range. The highest concentrations, the state Department of Environmental Protection said, would likely be in the early morning hours.

Philadelphia also declared a Code Orange, though city officials noted air quality may vary by neighborhood. Residents are encouraged to visit AirNow.gov to check local conditions.

Under a Code Red, air pollution concentrations are considered unhealthy for the general population and outdoor activity should be avoided.

Under Code Red conditions, experts recommend that everyone avoid the outdoors, keep windows shut, and run air conditioning on a re-circulation setting. Those who go outside are encouraged to wear a high-quality mask, such as an N-95 or KN-95, to reduce pollution exposure.

Under a Code Orange, air pollution concentrations may be unhealthy for vulnerable groups such as children, people with asthma, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults.

South Jersey and Delaware are similarly experiencing Code Orange conditions.

Here’s how to understand your air quality index, and how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

